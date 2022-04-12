Top Crypto Exchange Bybit Now Supports Crypto Purchases With Credit or Debit Cards

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2022) – Bybit, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has launched credit and debit card payments, allowing users to buy crypto directly with their credit or debit cards using fiat currencies.

The service will make buying crypto as simple as making any purchase, such as books and clothes, online. Users can simply enter their details, agree to a quoted price, and pay via the Visa or Mastercard system. Bybit supports a range of fiat currencies, including the euro, U.S. dollar, and pound sterling, and the service will be available to any eligible user with a Bybit account.

To celebrate this new integration, Bybit has waived fees on credit and debit card purchases for customers from the European Economic Area and the UK until May 17, 2022. After this period, customers who purchase crypto on Bybit through the integration will enjoy some of the lowest fees for this kind of service in the industry, starting at 1.1% for purchases made from the European Union.

“Bybit users can now easily buy crypto assets such as Bitcoin, collect NFTs on our marketplace, or deploy their capital in other ways to reach their personal financial goals,” said Ben Zhou co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “This integration brings next level convenience, so users can access world class liquidity and reliability offered by Bybit.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, an NFT marketplace as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

Media Contact:

Dan Edelstein

[email protected]

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/121344_3779c2e3847d4a0b_010full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121344