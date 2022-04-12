Top Data and Analytics Players from ASEAN to Assemble for the 3rd Global Edition of World Data & Analytics Show

Singapore, Apr 13, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The 3rd global edition of World Data & Analytics Show, with a special focus on the ASEAN market, is all set to take place virtually on 19 April 2022. The event will gather top experts from ASEAN region where they will shed insights on analytics to improve an organization’s operational performance, boost consumer engagement, and simplify supply chains.

Notable speakers include Celine Le Cotonnec, Vincent Toh, Hartnell Ndungi, Juan Intan Kanggrawan, Benedict Benoit, Bhaskar Vetrimani, Dr. Shidan C Murphy, Sam Majid, Bhaskar Vetrimani, Meenakshi Nissim Ghoge, Balaji Jayaraman, Martijn Wieriks, Ram Kumar & more. These experts will present eye-opening keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, exciting product showcases, take part in panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore data-powered solutions.

Businesses in the ASEAN region are embracing data analytics to help them grow post-Covid-19. The diversified economic environment of the region adds further difficulties to decision-making. Data analytics has been shown to be an efficient method for identifying the aspects that produce value for regional businesses. This digital revolution aids in the improvement of efficiency and business operations.

ASEAN companies are facing unique challenges in optimizing their business processes while balancing privacy and compliance. However, the use of data analytics allows companies to foresee trends, improve operations, and streamline operations. By increasing efficiency and productivity, data analytics can help ASEAN companies become more competitive globally.

“According to our research, more than 90 percent of APAC business executives believe that data analytics is important for their organizations to remain performant, but less than 19 percent of enterprises across the region have achieved maturity in analytics. At Alteryx, we are committed to empowering everyone and anyone to make data-driven decision and advancing organizations’ capability in analytics. Join us at our session in this year’s World Data and Analytics Show 2022, to uncover how your organization can transform from being data-rich to data-driven,” stated Suganthi Shivkumar, VP of Asia, Alteryx.

“Dataiku will show you how extraordinary AI for everyday purpose is brought to life in this edition of the World Data and Analytics Show 2022. As a lead sponsor, we await the opportunity to connect with attendees and discuss how to realize their AI strategy at scale and speed; no matter the stage of AI or analytics maturity. Meet us at our booth to find out more on how Data Science meets Everyday Use!,” said Jiunn Hao; Director, APAC Partnerships, Dataiku.

Among the early adopters of future tech, groundbreaking experts taking the center stage include:

– Celine Le Cotonnec, Chief Data Innovation Officer, Bank of Singapore

– Vincent Toh, Snr Manager, Sales Engineering, Alteryx ASIA, Singapore

– Benedict Benoit, Area Vice President, Collibra, Australia

– Bhaskar Vetrimani, Head of Sales & Business Development, APAC, Lingaro

– Hartnell Ndungi, Chief Data Officer, Absa Bank Kenya PLC, Kenya

– Grant Case; Director of Sales Engineering, Dataiku, Australia

– Juan Intan Kanggrawan, Head of Data Analytics and Digital Products, Jakarta Smart City, Indonesia

– Ankit Singi, Data Science Implementation Manager, Dataiku, Singapore

– Sam Majid, CTIO, MCMC Malaysia

– Srinivasan Sankar, Enterprise Data and Analytics Leader, The Hanover Insurance Group, United States

– Igor Rotin, Chief Data Scientist, Liebherr Aerospace and Transportation, Germany

– Meenakshi Nissim Ghoge, Director – Data & Analytics, Mondelēz International, Singapore

– Katrina Briedis, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, APAC Denodo

– Balaji Jayaraman, Senior Vice President- Head of Data and Analytics (APAC), Citi Bank, Singapore

– Martijn Wieriks, Chief Data Officer, JULO, Indonesia

– Dr. Shidan C Murphy, Director of Data Analytics, Altair, APAC

– Ram Kumar, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Cigna, Singapore; to name a few.

“Businesses are facing increasing expectation to utilize data analytics to drive decision-making, improve service levels and generate new revenue streams. However, ASEAN businesses need to overcome limitations in data (data literacy and digital literacy), policy and capability to fully utilize the potential of data analytics,” stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

The event will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with the speakers during Q&A sessions and network with solution providers/sponsors at their virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and meeting tables.

World Data & Analytics Show – ASEAN is officially sponsored by:

– Headline Sponsor – Alteryx

– Lead Sponsor – Dataiku | TechData

– Platinum Sponsor – Collibra

– Gold Sponsors – Denodo & Lingaro

– Silver Sponsors – Altair & Cloudera

– Bronze Sponsor – Snowflake & EnterpriseDB

About World Data & Analytics Show

World Data & Analytics Show is a thought leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.

As part of the world tour, this ASEAN edition is virtually gathering pre-qualified C-Suite IT Leaders, Business Analysts, Data Analytics Heads, Heads of Business Intelligence, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Experts in Data & Analytics among others from cross industry verticals across ASEAN region.

The show would feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcases, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications in data powered solutions.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon specializes in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

