TOWER ONE SECURES CONTRACT TO BUILD SITES WITH TELEFONICA (ECUADOR)

Miami, Florida, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (OTCQB: TOWTF) (CSE: TO) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”). Tower One, through its subsidiary in Ecuador is pleased to announce a new contract with Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) – to build Tower Sites and to finance equipment. This transaction has a CAPEX requirement of $18M USD. Each tower site is a build to suit (BTS) as requested by Telefonica.

Alejandro Ochoa, Tower One Wireless CEO, said: “We are very happy to secure this transaction giving Tower One Wireless its first point of support in Ecuador. As part of this new project, we have hired a local team of experience that has built locally previously. In addition to this award, the company has also secured contracts with the other mobile network operators in the country. We expect this project to be complete by the end of 2022.”

Tower One currently has 231 towers in operation with a strong portfolio in Colombia. This contract in Ecuador diversifies the currency exposure in Latin America and continues the company’s mission to connect more areas of the world through its towers.

About Tower One

Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company owns and operates 231 towers in the two largest Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 180 million people.

