Traub Capital Partners Adds Two Investment Professionals

Nathan Mullaney Joins as Vice President to Source and Evaluate Future Platform Transactions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traub Capital Partners (“TCP”), a consumer-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce Nathan Mullaney and Richard Lenskold have joined the firm. Nathan Mullaney joins Traub Capital Partners as a Vice President and Richard Lenskold will have the role of Associate.

“We are excited to welcome Nathan and Richard to our expanding investment team,” said Brian Crosby, Managing Partner of Traub Capital Partners. “Both have the critical skill sets to expand the support, strategy and insights TCP brings to its partnerships with our portfolio companies.”

Prior to joining Traub Capital Partners, Mr. Mullaney served as Vice President with Tengram Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm focused on investing within the branded consumer products and retail space. He spent the past four years evaluating and investing in businesses across the consumer landscape. In addition, Mr. Mullaney assisted in the management of investments, working closely with management teams to drive operational enhancements post-closing. He began his career as an investment banking Analyst in the Consumer Products group at Citigroup and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Mr. Lenskold joins Traub Capital Partners from Barclays, where he spent three years as an investment banking Analyst in their Global Consumer Retail group. While at Barclays, he worked on a variety of M&A, equity and debt transactions across the consumer retail landscape. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Traub Capital Partners: Traub Capital Partners is a New York-based strategic private equity firm specializing in building value in consumer companies using its unique combination of investment, strategic and operational expertise as well as a culture led, engaged approach. The fund targets investments in companies with revenue between $50 and $250 million. To learn more about Traub Capital Partners, visit www.traubcapitalpartners.com

