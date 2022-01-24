Travere Therapeutics Announces Plan for Chief Financial Officer Transition

Laura Clague to step-down as CFO in August 2022 and retire in 2023

Chris Cline, Travere SVP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, to assume position of chief financial officer in August 2022

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that its chief financial officer Laura Clague, CPA, will retire after serving in this role for the past seven years. Ms. Clague will step down from the CFO position in August 2022 and will remain employed by the Company in an advisory capacity into 2023 to facilitate a smooth transition. Chris Cline, CFA, the Company’s current senior vice president of investor relations and corporate communications and a member of the senior leadership team, has been named Ms. Clague’s successor as chief financial officer, to be effective in August 2022.

“On behalf of the Board and our Travere employees, I want to thank Laura for her unwavering dedication to our mission and for her many contributions over the past seven years to help establish Travere as a leader in the rare disease community,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D. president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Under Laura’s leadership, we have successfully grown our operations, developed an exceptional finance team and established a strong financial position that will enable us to continue advancing our pipeline of important potential new treatments, and prepare for commercial launches of sparsentan, if approved, beginning as early as the end of this year.”

Dr. Dube continued, “Chris has been an instrumental leader over the past seven years, and we are very pleased that he will be taking on the position of CFO. He brings an extensive track record of working with the investment community, deep institutional knowledge and a strategic vision which will be ideally suited for the CFO role as we enter a new phase of growth. We look forward to working closely with Chris to build upon our strong financial foundation and further our leadership position in the rare disease community.”

Mr. Cline brings more than 15 years of industry experience in investor relations, corporate communications, and financial strategy, planning and analysis to the chief financial officer position. Since joining Travere in 2014, Mr. Cline has been responsible for leading engagement with the investment community, as well as building a developed corporate communications infrastructure. He has served as a member of the Travere senior leadership team since 2019. Prior to Travere, Mr. Cline was a member of the global investor relations group at Elan Corporation, plc, and the financial planning and analysis group at Phase Forward. Mr. Cline is a CFA® charterholder and holds a degree in finance from the Williams College of Business at Xavier University.

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

