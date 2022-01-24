Travere Therapeutics to Present Abstracts at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders 43rd Annual Meeting and the Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International Conference 2022

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company will present data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of pegtibatinase, a novel investigational enzyme replacement therapy being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria (HCU), at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD) 43rd Annual Meeting, and the 2022 Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International (GMDI) Conference. In December 2021, the Company announced positive topline results from the COMPOSE Study. The Company and its collaborators will also present real-world evidence from metabolic centers of excellence on current challenges in the dietary management of classical HCU.

SIMD 43rd Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL – April 10-13, 2022

Pegtibatinase, an Investigational Enzyme Replacement Therapy for the Treatment of Classical Homocystinuria: Initial Results from the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study

Poster #: 55

Date & Time: April 11, 8-10 p.m. ET

2022 GMDI Conference in Lake Las Vegas, NV – May 4-7, 2022

Pegtibatinase, an Investigational Enzyme Replacement Therapy for the Treatment of Classical Homocystinuria: Initial Results from the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study

Oral Session: Building Evidence for Evidence-Based Practice Clinical Research

Date & Time: May 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m. PT

Dietary goals and current challenges in the management of classical homocystinuria: insights from multinational real-world experience

Poster #: 9

Date & Time: May 5, 6:15-7:00 p.m. PT

About Classical Homocystinuria

Classical homocystinuria (HCU) is a rare genetic metabolic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme cystathionine beta synthase (CBS). CBS is a pivotal enzyme that is essential for the management of methionine and cysteine in the body. Classical HCU leads to toxic levels of homocysteine that can result in life-threatening thrombotic events such as stroke and heart attacks, ophthalmologic and skeletal complications, as well as developmental delay. Current treatment options are limited to protein-restricted diet and supplemental use of vitamin B6 and betaine.

About the COMPOSE Study

The ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study is a randomized, multicenter, placebo controlled, double-blind dose escalation trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical effects of pegtibatinase in up to 40 patients with classical homocystinuria. Patients in COMPOSE are randomized 3:1 to receive subcutaneous doses of either pegtibatinase or placebo, and patients are eligible to continue in an open-label extension after the initial blinded twelve-week treatment period. In the highest dose cohort to date evaluating 1.5mg/kg of pegtibatinase twice weekly, treatment with pegtibatinase resulted in rapid and sustained reductions in total homocysteine (tHcy) through 12 weeks of treatment, including a 55.1% mean relative reduction in tHcy from baseline as well as maintenance of tHcy below a clinically meaningful threshold of 100 μmol. To date in the study, pegtibatinase has been generally well-tolerated.

