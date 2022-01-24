Travere Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: +1 (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) or +1 (313) 209-5140 (International) Confirmation code: 7273768 Live webcast: Travere.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” page

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, May 5, 2022, to 7:30 p.m. ET, May 12, 2022. The replay number is +1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (International), confirmation code 7273768.

