Ultimovacs ASA – Disclosure of voting rights of Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 08 April 2022: In connection with the Annual General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA to be held on 21 April 2022, Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has so far received proxy based voting rights without voting instructions for 12,782,320 shares, representing 37.35% of the total voting rights in the company.

With the addition of the 1,506,913 shares controlled by Radforsk, Jónas Einarsson thus represents a total of 14,289,213 shares. This corresponds to 41.75% of the company’s total number of shares and votes in connection with the company’s ordinary Annual General Meeting.

The proxies are only valid for the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2022.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 90686815

