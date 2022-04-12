United States Employment Screening Services Markets Report 2022: Credit History Checks, Criminal Background, Drug & Health Screening, and Education & Employment Verification – Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Employment Screening Services Market Research Report by Service (Credit History Checks, Criminal Background Checks, and Drug & Health Screening), Industry, State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Employment Screening Services Market size was estimated at USD 1,223.39 million in 2021, USD 1,415.41 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.08% to reach USD 2,425.21 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.

It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors.

Company Usability Profiles:

A-Check America, Inc.

Accurate Background, Llc

Accurate Now

ADP, LLC.

Authbridge Research Services Private Limited

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Capita PLC.

CareerBuilder Employment Screening, LLC

Dataflow Group

Employment Background Investigations, Inc

Employment Screening Services, Inc

Experian PLC.

GoodHire

HireRight, LLC.

InfoMart, Inc.

Insperity, Inc.

Paychex, Inc.

Paycor, Inc.

Peopletrail

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc.

REED

Sentinel Background Checks

Sterling

Triton Inc.

Verity Screening Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Employment Screening Services Market, by Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Credit History Checks

6.3. Criminal Background Checks

6.4. Drug & Health Screening

6.5. Education & Employment Verification

7. Employment Screening Services Market, by Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Automotive & Transportation

7.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

7.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

7.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

7.7. Education

7.8. Energy & Utilities

7.9. Government & Public Sector

7.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.11. Information Technology

7.12. Manufacturing

7.13. Media & Entertainment

7.14. Telecommunication

7.15. Travel & Hospitality

8. California Employment Screening Services Market

9. Florida Employment Screening Services Market

10. Illinois Employment Screening Services Market

11. New York Employment Screening Services Market

12. Ohio Employment Screening Services Market

13. Pennsylvania Employment Screening Services Market

14. Texas Employment Screening Services Market

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

16. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmg6a7

