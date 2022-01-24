US mobile provider chooses USU Knowledge Management

Möglingen, April 14, 2022. An American mobile communications provider has chosen USU Knowledge Management to optimize and deliver its customer service. Their aim is to create a high-quality and innovative service experience for customers anytime, and in any channel. The mobile phone provider will also use USU’s Help Center to extend their support information for self-service on their website, while still centrally managing it from their knowledge base and thus not requiring duplicate maintenance effort.

As part of an extensive market evaluation, USU came out on top as the best-of-breed solution. Customer experts put the USU system through its paces in an individual test environment over several months. In addition to its extensive integration capabilities, the decisive factors were the performance and variety of functions, especially in the editorial and self-service areas.

“We are pleased to offer our customer an added value for individual and service-oriented customer dialog with USU Knowledge Management,” said Sven Kolb Managing Director of USU.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

