VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights – March 31, 2022

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

March 31, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: April 7, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

107,802,096

 

    including:

  • 107,781,582 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
 130,386,555 Double voting rights granted on 150 ordinary shares

 

Transfer of 25,261 shares with double voting rights into bearer form

 

Conversion of 636,648 free ordinary shares into ordinary shares

 

Sale of 8,403 shares with double voting rights

  

March 10, 2022
  

 

March 21 and 29, 2022

 

  

March 25, 2022

 

  

March 30, 2022

 

 

 130,262,233

Attachment

