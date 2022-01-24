VanEck Marks a Decade of Live Trading for Its Flagship Moat-Focused Strategy

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) now has a 10-year track record, over $7 billion in assets under management and strong long-term performance that has resonated with investors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yesterday, VanEck celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), one of the firm’s flagship equity products that provides investors with targeted exposure to those U.S.-listed companies that are both attractively valued and which have built sustainable, long-term competitive advantages, i.e. “wide moats.”

Tracking an index powered by Morningstar’s forward-looking, rigorous equity research process, MOAT has grown to more than $7 billion in assets under management as of April 21, 2022 and has earned a 4-star Morningstar rating in the Large Blend fund category over the past 3-year and 5-year periods, as well overall for the life of the fund.

“The concept of wide-moat investing puts into practice a timeless investment philosophy of recognizing the potential in those businesses that have managed to build significant, sustainable ‘moats’ versus their competition,” said Brandon Rakszawski, Vice President of ETF Product Management with VanEck. “But in offering MOAT, we wanted to ensure that we were not only providing investors with exposure to those companies that built wide moats, but that were also trading at attractive prices relative to the estimates of their fair value. That combination has served MOAT well over the past decade, and we’re thrilled to be marking this milestone.”

MOAT tracks the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (MWMFTR), which is powered by research from more than 100 Morningstar analysts globally, and selects U.S. companies based on their Economic Moat and fair value research. The portfolio typically includes around 50 names (currently 52) and is reviewed quarterly.

“We are proud that we have been able to offer a unique and innovative index driven by the many strengths of Morningstar to support VanEck’s ETF offering,” said Morningstar Indexes Head of Global Sales Amelia Furr. “Our Wide Moat Focus Index enjoys access to the forward-looking insights of Morningstar’s industry leading equity research team, which delivers incredible intelligence in an index wrapper.”

Since MOAT’s inception on April 24, 2012 through March 31, 2022, MOAT has delivered strong annualized performance of more than 15.5%, outpacing the S&P 500 over that same time frame by approximately 50 basis points per year on average.

VanEck has also since expanded their moat-focused product lineup with the launches of MOTI and MOTG, international and global versions, respectively, of the same strategy underpinning MOAT, and the newest addition to the fund family, the VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE), which layers on an ESG screen in addition to the traditional MOAT methodology.

“Over the last decade, our MOAT-focused investing has proven to be a powerful tool in navigating the shifting performance seen across the value and growth categories, as well as in weathering the storms of a volatile equity market, as the strategy focuses on companies with competitive advantages that are also attractively priced, offering attractive risk and return characteristics through market downturns,” added Rakszawski. “The current climate seems to be one that should also see companies with proven moats and attractive valuations continue to play a key role in a well-constructed equity portfolio.”

The VanEck and Morningstar teams provide regular updates and insights on their MOAT equity research and moat-style investing, which can be accessed here.

