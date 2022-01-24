VERB’s MARKET Livestream Platform to Host Wander Beauty Livestream Shopping Event on May 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET

Award-winning global cosmetics company Wander Beauty celebrates its 7th anniversary with a debut livestream on the MARKET livestream shopping platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that Wander Beauty, the award-winning beauty brand for effortless essentials, is hosting a livestream shopping event on MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform, on May 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live from Wander Beauty’s standalone store on MARKET and will be open to the public to shop the event.

Wander Beauty has won over 30 awards over the past five years, including recognition from the Allure Best of Beauty Awards. Its celebrity devotees include Heidi Klum, Emma Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, Molly Sims, Hailey Bieber, Kerry Washington, Billy Porter, and many more. Currently available for purchase at WanderBeauty.com, Sephora (globally), Net-A-Porter (globally), Revolve.com, Nordstrom, Birchbox (US, UK), Niche Beauty (Germany), Dermstore, Cult Beauty, and The Hut Group, Wander Beauty makes its debut livestream appearance on the MARKET platform.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our 7th anniversary with a livestream event on MARKET,” said Amy Fisher, President of Wander Beauty. “We’ve had lots of success with livestream events, and we look forward to building a community and getting to know the shoppers on MARKET. Adding an additional distribution channel with MARKET – one that allows us to demonstrate our products and have conversations with customers – has the potential to further accelerate our growth.”

“Having a highly successful brand such as Wander Beauty conduct its livestream on our platform is tremendous for us,” said Denise Butler, COO of VERB. “We have made our platform very user friendly to make it easier for hosts and vendors to dive quickly into livestream selling. We look forward to many more shopping events with Wander Beauty following their debut event.”

“VERB fans and followers have been clamoring to attend a MARKET livestream shopping event and many have expressed disappointment in having to wait for the grand opening full access marked by a series of livestream festivals planned for this summer,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “We heard you, and while MARKET vendors continue to onboard and build out their MARKET stores for the summer festivals, we wanted to give all of you a sneak peek at a MARKET shopping experience through the standalone stores, and Wander Beauty’s amazing products and livestream expertise is the perfect opportunity.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB's clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment.

