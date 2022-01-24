Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham117/vrca/2246788.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

William Windham
Solebury Trout
646.378.2946
[email protected]

Terry Kohler
Chief Financial Officer
484.453.3296
[email protected]

Media:
Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646.378.2960
[email protected]

 

