Vetter Announces the Release of Its dApp Tool – A New Way to Research New Crypto

NEW YORK, NY, Apr 26, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The crowdsourcing DAO Vetter.ai is proud to announce the release of its dApp with tools for informed investment decisions. In the blockchain industry where things change in a matter of minutes and research is time-consuming, getting the right information in the right time can result in a successful investment opportunity.

Vetter CrowdX Calendar – just one of the many dApps set to roll out this year – collates information, the main asset in the digitization era, and filters it using the Intuitive Oracle feature to customize preferences based on personal objectives. It serves as a research hub for cryptocurrency presales, fair launches, and initial offerings. Vetter is also integrating Ignition Launchpad for high-tiered projects to launch within their ecosystem with the intention to raise the bar of integrity in the DeFi sphere.

CrowdX Calendar consists of Scouts (who find projects and post them), Vetters (who provide additional research data), and Voters (who monitor if projects are successful across a set of time frames), all of which are rewarded for their contribution. Vetter users can take the above rewarded roles or choose from four investor tiers to get access to the desired research data. However, not just anyone can become a Vetter on the platform – the users must first become educated in the criteria, which establishes the foundation for CrowdX Calendar’s efficacy.

To prevent data manipulation and maintain a high standard of research results, VETTER token adopts a tax mechanism. Taxation of token purchases, sales, and transfers limits creation of multiple accounts and vote misrepresentation. It also aids the project development and contributor rewarding. This is a step up from reflections seen in BSC projects where holders are rewarded just for holding.

To contribute to the ecosystem fun, Vetter adopts gamified scoring, ranking, and voting. There are six color-coded Scout ranks from Beginner to Top, where the highest rank indicates a stellar track record in previous posting history. For example, results and auditing between January and February 2022 demonstrate that “90% of all projects posted by purple Scouts reached a 2x OR MORE return within 24 hours post-launch.”

The color-code ranking system helps investors differentiate between high-quality projects versus potential scams. To articulate this, out of results taken within a 2-month time-frame, 10 purple Scouts reported their projects hit over 15x gains after their posted projects launched. This model is now used in the Vetter dApp and successfully passed a thorough 90-day audit in the open market.

One of the Intuitive Oracle features available in CrowdX Calendar is the ability to filter projects based on specific time frames. For example, some investors prefer to ape into projects that do 2x or more within 24 hours, while others want more time before needing to decide whether to exit an investment. This top-of-the-range Tier 4 feature allows for time frames of 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, or all time to give the user multiple options to decipher based on personalized investment goals.

In the coming months, Vetter prepares to launch over 10 dApps under two new product brands, Discover (already includes CrowdX Calendar), and Ignition (will start with Ignition Launchpad). Discover will offer finding, tracking, and organizing blockchain projects before launch. Ignition will be an incubator with two decentralized launchpads, one with guaranteed allocations and the other open to everyone. Vetter’s dApp suite targets cryptocurrency investors of all levels and sizes in an effort to support and democratize decentralized finance and make all investment decisions wise.

Vetter is a community-run and operated crowdsourced model that is set to raise the standards of integrity in the DeFi sphere. Robyn Linn will represent Vetter and promote the upcoming launch of Ignition at BlockDown Croatia 2022 (May 11 to 13), Blockchain Week Rome 2022 (May 24 to 28), and the Berlin Blockchain Oracle Summit (June 7 to 9) prior to the Vetter Ignition Launchpad token launch.

Disclaimer: Vetter is a research tool designed to leverage crowdsourcing to help people save time. Nothing found on Vetter should be considered trading advice or a recommendation to trade cryptocurrency. Trading always comes with risks. Always speak to a financial advisor when seeking advice.

Social Links

Official Website: https://vetter.ai

Telegram: https://t.me/vetterplatform

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vetterplatform

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vetterplatform

Vetter Platform dApp: https://vetterplatform.app

Media Contact

Media team, Vetter

E: [email protected]

U: https://vetter.ai

Vetter Platform dApp: https://vetterplatform.app

SOURCE: Vetter

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com