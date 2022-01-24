Vir Biotechnology to Host a Virtual Hepatitis Portfolio R&D Day

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that the Company will host a virtual Hepatitis Portfolio R&D Day for the investment community on Wednesday, April 27, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET.

Vir’s Hepatitis Portfolio R&D Day will review the Company’s robust hepatitis pipeline and multiple clinical value drivers in 2022. The event will include presentations from Vir’s senior leadership team, as well as a hepatitis overview by Jordan Feld, M.D., M.P.H., a leading physician-scientist. The agenda is as follows:

  • Introduction George Scangos, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
  • Overview and challenges of treating hepatitis BDr. Feld, R. Phelan Chair in Translational Liver Disease Research, Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto, Research Director, Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, Senior Scientist, Sandra Rotman Centre for Global Health, TGRI, Toronto General Hospital
  • Vir’s hepatitis portfolio: rationale and strategyPhil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer
  • Review Vir’s hepatitis B development pipeline and announce new program directives Carey Hwang, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Research, Head of Chronic Infection
  • Q&A and closing remarks

The conference will be held virtually. Participants can register for the event here. A live webcast of the event will be accessible under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

CONTACT: Contacts:

Investors
Heather Rowe Armstrong
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1-415-915-4228

Media
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+1-415-941-6746

