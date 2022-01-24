Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in The 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 14

WALTHAM, Mass., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022, which includes a presentation beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference Format: Corporate Overview Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast Link

The live webcast and a replay of the presentation can be accessed under “Events” in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. website.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated humanized monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian’s second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injection. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

