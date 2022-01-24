VMC Partner, Moovly Integrates Video Sales and Marketing Platform

Kalamazoo, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2022) – VMC Global (“Video Marketing Center”, “VMC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an integration with Moovly Media Inc, (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2).

VMC is pleased to announce that it has launched the integration of Moovly’s market leading video content creation capabilities and in doing so also made VMC’s digital marketing capabilities available to Moovly’s users.

Via this integration, VMC users can make video content from within the same environment with a single sign on which can then be used seamlessly in the VMC platform to distribute, monitor etc the content made.

Moovly CEO, Brendon Grunewald said, “Integrating the Video Marketing Center into the Moovly platform now provides our customers with a very robust way to easily distribute multiple videos at one time significantly increasing video engagement. In addition, with the VMC our customers can now add supporting collateral, micro-training, surveys, polling, lead forms and more to each Moovly video they create delivering a fantastic digital experience while collecting granular analytics.”

Joe Wright, CEO of Access Mobility 24, and the Video Marketing Center, said, “We identified a significant need in our client base for an integrated video creation capability. Following which we did an extensive search for the right video creation partner and Moovly was an easy choice. The combination of the Moovly best-in-class scalable multi-lingual video creation platform and ease of distribution through the multifaceted Video Marketing Center delivers a solution that provides a streamlined global digital selling platform that fills a major gap in the market.”

“Your story begins with Moovly, and now you can tell the world with the VMC.”

Info about Moovly

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly’s advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service, or message. Moovly’s API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers, and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost-effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

About the Video Marketing Center

The Video Marketing Center is an on-demand video driven SaaS platform that makes it easy for sales and marketing teams to send and deliver consistent branded messages via multiple videos. The platform is used by direct and indirect selling teams, marketing, training, advertising, and corporate communications. In addition to video, the platform allows clients to add collateral, micro-training, surveys, polls, lead forms, integrate e-commerce links, channel partner co-branding, contact info and collateral to each campaign and more. The channel partner enablement feature allows companies to provide their full suite of videos and collateral to each channel partner making it easy for channel partners to sell their products and services. The platform collects very robust analytics across the full sales and marketing network providing companies with a deep understanding of which partners are engaged and which content is resonating with end customers. VMC platform will make your team significantly more efficient, and you will cut your selling, training, and marketing cost across your enterprise.

For more information on the Video Marketing Center please visit https://videomarketing.center.

