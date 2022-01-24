Vodafone NZ Extends Digital Commerce Software Collaboration with IBM and MATRIXX Software to Modernise Customer Payments

IBM and MATRIXX will team up to deliver MATRIXX Software’s 5G-ready, cloud-native, Converged Charging System to further improve Vodafone NZ’s customer experience.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Vodafone NZ is extending its collaboration with IBM and MATRIXX Software to provide enterprise-wide digital commerce for all post-pay, pre-pay, wholesale and IoT customers. As part of this latest relationship expansion, IBM Consulting and MATRIXX, which is part of IBM’s ecosystem network, will replace and modernise Vodafone’s charging system in order to offer customers a transformed digital experience.

Andrew Haddad, Vodafone NZ Chief Information Officer, says both MATRIXX Software and IBM are proven and reliable collaborators with global credentials, and will play a key role in helping further improve customer experience. “Paying bills is never the most exciting part of any customer relationship, but it’s an incredibly vital one for any business. MATRIXX and IBM have been supporting Vodafone NZ with charging solutions for our post-pay and wholesale customers for eight years and I’m excited to extend our collaboration to benefit our pre-pay customers.”

In its earlier engagement with MATRIXX and IBM, Vodafone NZ experienced a decrease in customer churn, an increase in business NPS and were first to market in New Zealand with enterprise data sharing.

Steve O’Donnell, IBM Consulting Managing Partner, New Zealand, says the pace and demand for digital transformation continues to accelerate, making strategic relationships even more critical in helping organisations get to value quickly. “To realise the promise of 5G within the next few years, decisions need to be made today with the right technology solutions, skills and support to execute and succeed. Systems integrators like IBM can help organisations like Vodafone NZ co-create unique solutions while supporting them on their transformation journeys, help them reduce costs and unlock new revenue streams.”

André Gunnberg, MATRIXX Chief Revenue Officer, says the extension to the collaboration means MATRIXX can streamline and simplify Vodafone NZ’s infrastructure and open opportunities for new products and services. “Our Digital Commerce Platform will enable Vodafone NZ to consolidate multiple charging solutions onto a single instance with sub-domains for each business unit, optimising costs and gaining significant operational efficiencies thanks to simpler and cheaper operations.”

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with IBM to power Vodafone’s innovation with new products and services. Working together, we have the potential to open up new revenue opportunities that were not previously available. Enabled by our simplified approach, I believe MATRIXX will enable Vodafone to achieve its integration and migration outcomes faster than any other vendor could achieve,” added Gunnberg.

For more information about Vodafone NZ services and payment options, please visit: www.vodafone.co.nz.

About Vodafone New Zealand:

Vodafone New Zealand is one of Aotearoa’s leading connectivity companies and we offer a range of broadband, mobile and technology products. We are focused on creating a better future for Aotearoa New Zealand through remarkable technology solutions that simplify lives and businesses, and operate New Zealand’s largest 5G network. We maintain almost three million connections with consumer, business, public sector and wholesale customers via Vodafone and Farmside, New Zealand’s rural broadband specialist. We’re proud to help other Kiwi businesses to thrive by partnering with world-leading brands to offer best-in-class ICT services. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and we are a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

About IBM

For more information please visit ibm.co.nz

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world’s leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals. For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Magenta Boyd



Communications Advisor – Vodafone NZ



Email: [email protected]

Mehpara Khan



IBM External Communications Leader ASEAN, ANZ, Korea



Email: [email protected]

Jennifer Kyriakakis – MATRIXX Software



[email protected]