Vontive Launches with $135 Million in New Funding to Transform Real Estate Investing

SAN FRANCISCO & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today, Vontive officially launched the first embedded mortgage platform for investment real estate. The company offers a bank-quality mortgage through a no-code, white-label solution that is entirely new and unique. With Vontive, any bank, credit union, property technology company, or B2C brand serving real estate investors can now launch its own investment-property mortgage business in less than a week.





Vontive makes its public debut with $135M in venture capital and debt financing. Zigg Capital led the Series B round, and other Vontive investors include Founders Fund, Goldcrest, XYZ Venture Capital, 8VC, Nine Four Ventures, Village Global, Godfrey Capital, and the LeFrak organization.

“We believe the real estate investment mortgage will ultimately migrate to platforms that standardize the flow of credit from capital providers to borrowers through trusted brands,” said Ryan Orley, general partner at Zigg Capital. “Building such a platform requires an unusual combination of software engineering expertise, credit risk fluency, and capital markets knowledge. We are proud to partner with Charles and Shreyas as Vontive continues to establish itself as the best technology partner for the originators of investment mortgages.”

Funding will be used to expand Vontive’s engineering team, scale B2C partners on the Vontive platform, extend mortgage product offerings, and create its debt marketplace in which financial institutions supply liquidity and receive a safe yield on their asset.

Since its founding, Vontive has quietly built out its platform and scaled its customer base while operating largely in stealth mode. The company has experienced approximately 900% annualized growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) and revenue, and it was profitable in 2021. Vontive now makes its platform widely available.

Revenue-Generating Technology for Every Fintech and Proptech

The Vontive platform enables any business to easily provide quality mortgages that create liquidity for real estate investors. In doing so, it opens up new revenue streams for companies previously put off from extending into the investment mortgage space.

Prior to Vontive, a company that wanted to move into the investment mortgage business had to build a solution themselves, which would entail licensing in multiple states, hiring an entire team to process and underwrite loans, and arranging a balance sheet with equity and warehouse financing behind it. Companies would also have to build relationships with financial institutions to which they could sell their mortgages, as well as cobble together or build onto their own technology in order to automate all of these activities. Such a process would typically take many months and millions of dollars in startup costs to launch even the most basic line of business. Vontive, by contrast, delivers a white-label, bolt-on, no-code solution that is embedded right into an existing app or website; its technology deploys in an afternoon; and Vontive provides the liquidity to finance mortgages. Within a few days-to-weeks, companies can offer point-of-sale mortgages.

“In a matter of hours, the Vontive team got us set up, embedding a fantastic white-label solution into our existing site,” said Pace Morby, star of A&E’s Triple Digit Flip. “After some training, our group began marketing these mortgage products to real estate investors we know and existing customers we work with through our social media, education, and real-estate investing enterprises. In total, it took us just a few weeks to go from an initial conversation to overseeing a thriving mortgage business. With a traditional lender, even a scaled down solution would have taken several months to build and deploy, plus the startup costs would have been 40x more expensive.”

Opening Up Supply

Vontive’s launch comes as apartment vacancies sit at historic lows and single family homes are appreciating at record rates. To remedy this issue and create new supply, more investors need to enter the market; expanding investment mortgage access will enable them to do so.

Companies using Vontive can offer products that bring more investors to the market. Such products are as reliable as cash in a real estate transaction, enabling a mortgage to close 80-to-90% faster than through a bank without the excessive rates charged by hard money lenders. Vontive’s proprietary technology enables it to underwrite mortgage credit with the same rigor as a bank in a fraction of the time so that no investor gets locked out of a deal.

Vontive is able to accomplish this by applying AI to the lending process, streamlining paperwork, reducing burdens placed on real estate investors while lowering risk along the way. Its highly efficient models enable even the most sophisticated mortgages to be configured significantly faster than traditional lending.

Forging Strategic Partnerships

Because traditional banks do not have the infrastructure for modern investment mortgage models, Vontive also has secured several integrations with top financial institutions. Vontive enables them to participate in new and exciting ways.

“Leading financial institutions want exposure to U.S. real estate, and appetite to finance investment mortgages dwarfs their ability to efficiently allocate capital,” said Charles McKinney, co-founder and CEO of Vontive. “Unlike mature fixed-income markets, these institutions cannot electronically allocate capital through digital systems. When the digital market that allows efficient capital allocation is established, the market will expand because new investors will come in to create new affordable housing supply. Vontive provides the necessary connective tissue to make such change possible.”

“Vontive has developed a unique data platform for investment property mortgages,” said Josh Tonderys, Co-President of Colchis Capital, a liquidity partner for Vontive mortgages. “Vontive is a valued partner for Colchis to allocate capital into a very fragmented mortgage market, delivering credit quality, risk management, and compelling investment opportunities.”

Purpose-built by Industry Leaders

Vontive was co-founded by former Freddie Mac executive Charles McKinney and Shreyas Vijaykumar, one of Palantir’s earliest engineers. The pair met when Palantir partnered with Freddie Mac to build technology for mortgage credit loss management during the U.S. housing crisis. Deep into work on one of their credit-loss initiatives, McKinney and Vijaykumar recognized that they could leverage their skill sets to address key industry issues. Vontive is the result.

“Without Shreyas’ knowledge of how to apply the right technologies to address very complex problems and Charles’ expertise in credit and capital markets, it would be next to impossible to start a company like Vontive,” said Trae Stephens, Partner at Founders Fund. “They are uniquely qualified to transform how investment mortgages are constructed and distributed within this massive, fragmented market.”

To learn more about Vontive, please visit https://www.vontive.com.

About Vontive

Founded by credit industry and technology veterans, Vontive has created the first embedded mortgage platform for investment real estate. In doing so, it enables any bank, credit union, property technology company, or B2C brand serving real estate investors to launch its own investment-mortgage business with ease. Please visit https://www.vontive.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/vontive.

