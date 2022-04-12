WellSky® Welcomes New Chief Growth Officer, Announces Plans to Expand World Headquarters in Kansas City

Leading healthcare technology company experiences rapid transformation due to a combination of strategic acquisitions, growing range of solutions offerings, and significantly expanded client roster

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced plans to build upon its legacy as a transformative leader in the healthcare technology space by hiring a new chief growth officer to lead the next phase of the company’s evolution and expanding its footprint in the Kansas City region.

Since 2017, WellSky has experienced tremendous growth in all aspects of its business. As the system of record that helps in-home and post-acute agencies provide personalized patient care and powers the largest blood banks and social service programs in the U.S., WellSky is connecting every part of health and community care. Today, one in three home- and community-based providers utilize WellSky, and more than five million caregivers provide care and services through WellSky solutions.

To build on this success, Dale Zurbay is joining the company as chief growth officer. Zurbay has more than 25 years of sales, business development, and executive leadership experience in the healthcare technology space, most recently as senior vice president of sales, healthcare at Nuance Communications, a leading conversational AI technology company that provides software solutions and services to healthcare and enterprise markets. Prior to Nuance Communications, Zurbay held strategic roles of increasing responsibility at Optum and BEA Systems.

“Dale is an exceptional leader with a demonstrated track record of achievement across diversified healthcare markets,” said Bill Miller, WellSky president and CEO. “This addition to our team, paired with our upcoming world headquarters expansion, is validation of the tremendous work our teammates do every day and the increasing demand for our cutting-edge solutions. I am confident we will further accelerate the growth of our business under Dale’s leadership, and I look forward to working with him as we extend our market-leading position.”

In 2019, the company moved its World Headquarters to the Block Real Estate Services’ 120,000-square-foot Corporate Centre III building in the CityPlace development in Overland Park, Kansas. WellSky will lease four floors of the adjacent Corporate Center IV building, with groundbreaking on the new 188,960-square-foot building planned for this summer and construction scheduled to be completed fall 2023.

WellSky has 2,200 teammates around the globe. The company has more than quadrupled its teammate size in Overland Park and has plans to hire an additional 1,000 teammates. WellSky’s growth is the result of its expanded solutions offerings, which serve a record number of 20,000 clients. The company’s comprehensive and coordinated approach enables providers, payers, and community-based organizations to communicate, collaborate, and continuously improve to realize care’s potential.

