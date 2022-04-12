Whale Coin Talk Launches Upgraded Website, Premium Features Featuring Recent AMAs, Crypto News, and an Intuitive Daily AMA Countdown

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2022) – Completing another milestone in its expansive growth, Whale Coin Talk is ready to unveil its upgraded website featuring new ways for its community to engage and interact. The website features updated crypto news, AMA session countdowns, and links to the previous AMA sessions. Donut, cofounder of Whale Coin Talk states one of the primary, “goal[s] was to make the site as user-friendly as possible while providing a platform that appealed to experts and novice users alike.”

Whale Coin Talk

Premium Features on the Website

Users accessing whalecointalk.com will engage with several features, including a countdown to the next AMA session. The timer runs in local time according to the user’s access location. Additionally, users can find a booking form and view the Whale Coin Talk weekly rundown YouTube video, featured readily on the home page.

Turning to the News and Insights section, users find recent WCT AMA sessions and crypto news. Here users can expect to see excerpts and details of the daily events from the crypto world and news mentions of WCT. The goal is to help keep users updated and informed on the general state of crypto and Whale Coin Talk. LeDizzle, cofounder of WCT says, “[WCT] will always keep innovating to bring the best experience to our community.”

The partners and team page showcase the team behind WCT and their creative avatars. It also features prominent WCT partners including DX Sale, SOLIDProof, GemPad, Sphynx Swap, CookieSale and JoinCoin.

Sharing Previous AMAs and YouTube Feed

AMA videos are uploaded to the site several times a week so users can always stay updated with current and past WCT AMAs. Not only does the site feature AMAs, but weekly recaps are uploaded for users that don’t have time to catch up on everything during the week. Not only that, WCT YouTube host Atlantic posts educational crypto videos weekly on the website.

About Whale Coin Talk and the Founders

Whale Coin Talk is a multichain AMA channel that hosts the largest number of AMA sessions. WCT holds multiple daily sessions with all sorts of projects in the crypto space. WCT also promotes giveaways and YouTube videos, keeping the community engaged and educated on cryptocurrencies. WCT has built a strong community of 3K subscribers on YouTube, 18,600 members on Telegram, and over 107K followers on Twitter. The WCT team interacts with the team representatives and asks them questions related to their project, its features, scope, and future utility. WCT has developed into a primary source of authentic and trustworthy information on everything related to crypto.

About Whale Coin Talk Founders

Donut launched WCT in the summer of 2021 with the help of a fantastic whale group, including LeDizzle. Both have been in the crypto space for many years. With the help of over 35 full time extraordinary team members, they assist with running WCT.

