Womp Secures $4.7M to Democratize Cloud-Based 3D Software and Revolutionize the Design Industry

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collaborative cloud-based 3D creation software company Womp today announced a $4.7 million seed round led by Female Founders Fund and Haystack, with participation from NEO Investment Partners, along with a diverse set of angel investors including Director Ari Aster, and A24 CEO Daniel Katz. The investment will be used to refine Womp’s core technology, making it faster and easier for all creators to use.

Started in 2019 by a former fabrication creative working with 3D graphic artists, the Womp platform easily allows users to render, create, and learn from any device. Womp is the only cloud-based 3D creation platform that integrates social features with powerful design tools to create a fully collaborative experience for users. Operating under the belief that the future of design is social and driven by community, Womp aims to change the way people create and learn using 3D environments. Its comprehensive and intuitive platform takes the complexity out of 3D content creation and encourages users to learn from each other, grow their 3D design skills, and share their artwork with the world.

“This is only the beginning of something much greater as we help pave the way for more creators to join the fascinating world of 3D design,” said Gabriela Trueba, Womp founder and CEO. “Today’s design software comes with its share of barriers, like steep learning curves and expensive hardware required to run these programs. We’re thrilled that others recognize the work we’re doing to empower everyone to jump in and create the unimaginable.”

Womp’s early stage momentum and industry-shaping potential has attracted investor interest. The design industry is fractured between 2D and 3D, with the majority of innovation occurring on a flat canvas. Womp is a first of its kind product that introduces a browser-based, platform-agnostic solution for the 3D design community. “We haven’t seen something quite like Womp before, so we’re excited to get in on the ground floor with them and help bring their mission to life,” said Semil Shah, Founder and General Partner of Haystack. “There is a clear gap in the design software industry that Womp is eager to fill. Womp is the solution that many designers, novices and longtime professionals alike, have been craving for years.”

3D content creation can be a daunting and difficult medium to learn for designers. Womp does the heavy lifting for creators of all levels through an open-source and highly shareable format, creating greater accessibility options for future projects and generations to come. A few groundbreaking features available at launch include blend, which allows users to merge materials in real-time and integrate objects together seamlessly. Livestreaming also makes it simple for users to display and highlight their innovative content creations with their audience.

Womp is free to use with subscription-based tiers available for access to more premium features. The startup will soon be rolling out a private beta program to about 1,000 people initially, opening it up to additional users in the coming months. The Womp platform is fully functional on desktops, tablets, and smartphones and offers packages for business and enterprise use. To learn more about Womp’s offerings, visit their website .

Founded in 2019, Womp is the only 3D creation platform that integrates social features with powerful design tools to create a fully collaborative experience for users. Its comprehensive but intuitive platform takes the complexity out of 3D content creation and allows users to learn from the community, grow their 3D design skills, and share their artwork with the world. Womp aims to change the way people learn and create in 3D but empowering users at any level with a platform that is coactive, powerful and accessible. To learn more, visit www.womp3d.com/ .

