X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

BOSTON, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel CXCR4-targeted small molecule therapeutics to benefit people with diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will present a poster on its Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia program at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 to be held in New Orleans, LA April 8-12, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Mavorixafor Enhances Efficacy of Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors by Overcoming the Protective Effect of Bone Marrow Stroma on Tumor Cells in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

Presenter: Chi Nguyen Ph.D., Group Leader, Discovery at X4 Pharmaceuticals

Poster #: 6093

Poster Session: Drug Targeting and Treatment Response of the Microenvironment

Session Date/Time: Sunday April 10, 1:30-5 pm CT

A copy of the poster will be available on X4’s corporate website at the conclusion of the conference.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of novel therapies for people with diseases of the immune system. The company’s lead candidate is mavorixafor, a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. Due to mavorixafor’s ability to antagonize CXCR4 and improve the healthy maturation and trafficking of white blood cells, X4 believes that mavorixafor has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs) and certain types of cancer. Mavorixafor has already demonstrated clinical potential in a Phase 2 trial in people with WHIM syndrome, a rare PID. Its efficacy and safety continue to be evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in WHIM (fully enrolled) and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – one, as monotherapy in people with Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN) and other chronic neutropenia conditions, and another in combination with ibrutinib in people with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, to discover and develop additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern X4’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the clinical development and therapeutic potential of mavorixafor and X4’s other product candidates or programs; X4’s possible exploration of additional opportunities for mavorixafor; the anticipated achievement of upcoming clinical milestones; the expected availability, content, and timing of clinical trial data; anticipated regulatory filings and commercial plans; clinical trial design, and the company’s cash runway. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained herein, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed, including, but not limited to, as a result of the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or delayed patient enrollment, and may not have satisfactory outcomes; the risk that the outcomes of preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials will not be predictive of later clinical trial results; the risk that initial or interim results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of mavorixafor or other product candidates; risks related to X4’s ability to raise additional capital, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in X4’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 4, 2021, and in other filings X4 makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contacts:

Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH (corporate)

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(203) 494-7411

Daniel Ferry (investors)

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

(617) 430-7576

Mónica Rouco Molina, Ph.D. (media)

Account Supervisor, LifeSci Communications

[email protected]