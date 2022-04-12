Xactus Announces Kevin Ryan as Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today that Kevin Ryan has been appointed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.





“Kevin is a high-impact leader who will drive our organization through an era of innovation and growth. He will play a critical role in executing our financial plan as we work toward advancing the modern mortgage experience,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman & CEO of Xactus. Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus added, “Kevin will be creating data and analytical reporting tools that will both benefit our company, and also satisfy growing market demands and help our customers enhance profitability and close more loans more quickly.”

In this role, Ryan will guide the firm’s efforts to streamline its finance and accounting operations. He will also be leveraging his extensive experience in data analysis and data management to create a robust, enterprise-wide analytical infrastructure that will include the necessary financial management standards and metrics to ensure the future success of Xactus.

With more than 20 years of financial experience, Ryan brings unmatched expertise in financial planning, corporate finance, accounting, and strategy. Prior to joining Xactus, Ryan served as Chief Executive Officer of Keane, the nation’s leading unclaimed property service provider. In this position, he guided Keane’s efforts to develop an industry-leading unclaimed property reporting technology that was key to the successful sale of the firm in 2021. Before being named CEO, Ryan was Keane’s CFO and managed finance, IT, HR, and two of the firm’s operating units. Ryan began his career as an auditor at Deloitte, and later worked at KPMG specializing in data analysis for forensic investigations. He holds a BS in Accounting from Cabrini University, and an MBA from The Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I am excited to join the Xactus team and look forward to creating a financial framework that leverages all of our data into one unified system,” said Ryan. “Evaluating and optimizing our financial and transaction processes holistically will lead to natural efficiencies for our company and our clients, and will enhance productivity in our industry,” he added.

Ryan is succeeding Bob Dumont who will move to the role of Senior Advisor.

Xactus is comprised of the merged family of companies that includes Credit Plus, Universal Credit Services, CIS Credit Solutions, Avantus, DataFacts Lending Solutions, and SharperLending.

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With 12 operation centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/.

