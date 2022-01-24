Yale Student Startup, Aspecta.ai, Completed about 2 Million USD Fundraising

NEW HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspecta.ai, a Yale Student founded startup with an ambition to build the next-generation talent engine, incubated at Tsai CITY (Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking at Yale), has raised about 2 million USD in its latest fundraising round. Several top-tier global venture capital funds joined this round, with Zhenfund as the leading investor.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the rapid development of open-source culture, and the rise of blockchain and Web 3.0, web talent data has experienced exponential growth. As a result, the mode of discovering, understanding, and hiring talents based on resumes has become outdated and fails to satisfy the need of the new age.

Led by Zongjian (Jack) He (Yale GSAS 22’), Aspecta gathered a team of top AI scientists to build the next generation talent engine to empower the recruiting of the “cloud” era.

Aspecta’s recruiting modules are powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, which integrates big web talent data and analyzes millions of coding projects, tech posts, patents, and papers. As a result, Aspecta deeply understands talents’ proficiency across more than 2000 skills and thus revolutionarily improves the efficiency and accuracy of recruiting.

Based on the in-depth understanding of Talent, Skill, and Work data, Aspecta provides a one-stop “Team Building, Task Management, Task Evaluation” intelligent workspace for tech companies, research institutions, and HR tech companies. In addition, Aspecta is also leading a Talent DAO with Web 3.0 Hackers, Builders, Protocols, Bootcamps, and VCs.

