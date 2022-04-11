Zealand Pharma to Participate in 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Company announcement – No. 11 / 2022

Zealand Pharma to Participate in 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. April 4, 2022Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Adam Steensberg and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Dallas are scheduled to participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference:

21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, April 11, 2022
Presentation: 9:30 a.m. EST / 2:30 p.m. GMT / 3:30 p.m. CET

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Maeve Conneighton
Argot Partners
[email protected]

Zealand Pharma Media Relations
David Rosen
Argot Partners
[email protected]

