Company announcement – No. 12 / 2022

Zealand Pharma’s Annual General Meeting 2022

Copenhagen, April 6, 2022 – Today, Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR no. 20 04 50 78), held its Annual General Meeting of 2022 as a completely electronic meeting.

At the meeting, all proposals presented to the General Meeting were adopted except for agenda item 10, which was withdrawn by the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting acknowledged the management’s report on Zealand’s activities in the past financial year and Zealand’s audited Annual Report for 2021 was approved. The meeting also approved that the financial result for 2021.

All the incumbent board members were re-elected as recommended by the Nomination Committee. Hence, Zealand’s Board of Directors consists of the following members:

Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson

Kirsten Aarup Drejer

Alain Munoz

Jeffrey Berkowitz

Michael John Owen

Leonard Kruimer

Bernadette Mary Connaughton

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Martin Nicklasson and Kirsten Aarup Drejer continuing as the Chair and the Vice-Chair, respectively.

The Audit Committee will comprise Martin Nicklasson, Leonard Kruimer, Bernadette Mary Connaughton and Jeffrey Berkowitz, with Leonard Kruimer chairing the Committee. Martin Nicklasson, Michael J. Owen and Alain Munoz, with Martin Nicklasson as the Chair, will continue to comprise the Remuneration Committee, while the Scientific Committee (established in 2021) will continue to comprise Kirsten Aarup Drejer, Alain Munoz and Michael J. Owen, with Kirsten Aarup Drejer chairing the Committee.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as Zealand’s auditor as proposed by the Board of Directors in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors was authorized to allow Zealand to acquire, in the period until the next Annual General Meeting, treasury shares directly and/or acquire American Depositary shares for a nominal value of up to 10% of Zealand’s share capital from time to time.

Zealand’s revised Remuneration Policy and the Remuneration Report presented under agenda items 7 and 8, respectively, were approved by the General Meeting as proposed by the Board of Directors.

The fees for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022 presented under agenda item 9 were approved by the General Meeting. The fees remain unchanged compared to 2021.

The Board of Directors was authorized (i) during the period until 6 April 2027 to issue warrants with a right to subscribe for shares in the Company up to an aggregate amount of nominally DKK 2,181,707 without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders in accordance with the adopted new Articles 8.10-8.12 of the Company’s Articles of Association, and (ii) during the period until 15 April 2026 to raise loans against issuance of convertible debt instruments with access to conversion to shares in the Company (convertible debt instruments) of up to a total of nominally DKK 10,850,136 without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders in accordance with the adopted new Articles 8.13-8.15 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

Zealand Pharma A/S

The Board of Directors

# # #

