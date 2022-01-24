ZOLEO Inc. Introduces Industry-Leading Progressive SOS

Uniquely, ZOLEO® users now receive continuous step-by-step updates during emergency incidents

Progressive SOS on the ZOLEO® App Get added peace of mind with step-by-step updates during an emergency.

Learn about the industry’s leading SOS experience.

How ZOLEO® Works Messages are automatically routed via Iridium®, cellular or Wi-Fi®, for the lowest possible cost.

Here’s what happens when a ZOLEO user triggers an SOS alert using the app on their smartphone.

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZOLEO Inc., an industry-leading global messaging solutions company, today announced the launch of its progressive SOS feature making it the only global satellite messaging solution to offer this functionality. Uniquely, the innovative progressive SOS feature offers ZOLEO users added peace of mind by providing ongoing status updates when they trigger an SOS alert and throughout the incident.

“The ability to obtain help in the case of an emergency is among the top reasons why our users don’t venture beyond mobile coverage without their ZOLEO device,” says Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. and Roadpost Inc. “With the industry’s only progressive SOS, users will now enjoy an additional measure of reassurance in an emergency with continuous updates displayed via the ZOLEO app as their SOS incident progresses. Uniquely, ZOLEO users will know what’s happening from the moment they press the SOS button to the time help arrives.”

Upon activating an SOS alert, ZOLEO users receive ongoing status updates throughout the incident via the free ZOLEO app and can exchange messages with the emergency response coordination center. This enhanced SOS experience offers ZOLEO users added peace of mind by providing:

Confirmation the SOS alert has been received by the 24/7 emergency response coordination service.

Verification the device users’ GPS coordinates have been sent.

One-touch access to chat with the emergency response coordination service.

A detailed log of events via the app.

Easy cancellation of the SOS alert should it no longer be needed, and confirmation the cancellation has been received.

“This added level of security is a gamechanger in the satellite communications industry,” explains Michael Capocchi, Vice President of ZOLEO Inc. and Managing Director of Beam. “In the case of an emergency, knowing what’s happening throughout the incident makes all the difference. ZOLEO is delighted to provide our community with this innovative product enhancement.”

Ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage for work or recreation, the compact and award-winning ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® to a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet to provide a seamless global messaging experience. Messages are transmitted via Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi®, and are automatically routed over the lowest cost network. Progressive SOS with 24/7 monitoring is included in every ZOLEO monthly plan. To learn where to buy ZOLEO, visit zoleo.com.

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communications Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), cellular and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of cellular coverage, outdoor recreation users and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. Its products are offered through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, including national retailers like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, REI, MEC, Anaconda and Autobarn. Roadpost is responsible for retail distribution in North America and Beam is responsible for the Asia Pacific region. Staged distribution in other regions will be jointly managed. For more information visit www.zoleo.com.

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

