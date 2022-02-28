Zonetail Provides Corporate and Strategy Update

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2022) – Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”), an emerging company that is focused on transforming the way high-rise residents manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services through a powerful mobile platform, is pleased to update its shareholders on its comprehensive new strategy, blueprint and playbook as first disclosed in our press release of January 18, 2022.

“We started 2022 with key service provider partnerships and positioned in high potential properties that will drive growth in user engagement and revenue,” stated Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. “Looking into the rest of the year, we have the team in place and a focused strategy to increase the penetration of the resident groups on the platform and grow our base of connected properties.”

The mobile high-rise platform is the key to Zonetail’s distinct market and channel advantage.

The Zonetail platform is addressing the needs of the large and growing population of residents of multi-family residential buildings, planned communities, condominium communities, and housing cooperatives. Increasing population growth and urban densification continue to grow this segment which in 2020 was estimated to be 26% of all U.S. residents[1]. This mobile and technology-savvy audience have proven to be active adopters of the Zonetail app as all key indicators, property management companies signing on, downloads and monthly active users, all continue to increase at a steady pace.

The Zonetail user base, and immediate addressable market also proves to be an attractive audience for businesses participating on the platform who wish to connect with this large, lucrative, and growing market of high-rise residents.

Currently, Zonetail is live in over 100,000 households, and is in the process of launching an additional 30,000 more units from recent signings. Adding to that, and as a direct result of the early success of the Yardi rollout, the Company is in various stages of negotiations with dozens more property management companies across Canada and the U.S. representing a whopping 500,000 units, and the sales funnel continues to grow.

Advertiser and marketplace network

“Zonetail is perfectly positioned to be a dynamic Market Network and we are thrilled to go on this development journey with them. To that end, we have onboarded NATIONAL – Canada’s leading PR firm, and full-service advertising agency, with 300 professionals based in nine offices from coast to coast – to usher in this new era for the Company and its customers. The addressable market for this evolution is massive,” says Michael Chase of Global Edge Investments. “The underserved high-rise residential marketplace is ripe for development and Zonetail’s Market Network provides a platform that connects people, products, services, and amenities – a nirvana for all high-rise dwellers.”

Market Networks combine elements of network platforms with marketplaces and are producing a new class of unicorn companies, impacting how millions of service professionals will work and earn their living. Market networks are also unique from a monetization standpoint. They combine the strong network effects, defensibility and scalability of direct networks (social media) together with the lucrative revenue models of SaaS or marketplace businesses. Further details of Zonetail’s new strategy and the exciting evolution of its business plan can be found by downloading our new Corporate Presentation, here: https://www.zonetail.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Zonetail-Corporate-Deck-2022-02-28.pdf.

The right team

As Zonetail is executing its new strategy, it has and continues to build a team with experience in technology, multi-residential real estate, and hospitality. Over 2022, the Company expects this team to be key to growing the Zonetail footprint with residents, service providers, and property management companies.

On March 14, 2022, Zonetail announced the hiring of Brian Davies as its Executive Vice-President Sales and Strategic Partnerships. In addition to Brian, the Company has also recently made two additional hires to assist with the workload associated with the Yardi rollout, of what is expected to be thousands of new buildings across the continent.

The tech side

On the technology side, the Company is pleased to announce that it has completed the integration with Thumbtack to provide thousands of home services with hundreds of thousands of service providers across the United States. Residents using the Zonetail platform can now access and book service providers for everything from home cleaning to home renovation and décor, from lawyers to accountants, and piano teachers to dog walkers – you name it. It is expected that this partnership and beautiful integration of Thumbtacks industry leading technology will increase usage of the app, and drive significant revenue for the Company, as Zonetail will receive transaction payments for every single service booked.

Two additional integrations are also being explored, the first to include a feed for local area deals into the app across the Canadian market, and the second, at the request of some of our property management partners, as well as several paid marketplace clients, a payment processing feature that has the potential to add an additional revenue stream. More on these developments in future press releases.

The Company has also recently forged a relationship with Hott Solutions, billed as “Your Real Estate Technology Experts” and based out of Los Angeles, to launch a property management integration help desk to assist in onboarding. Hott is also working on integration opportunities with other property management software companies beyond Yardi and Shiftsuite, which is expected to further increase our already large serviceable market.

Key partnerships in place

To amplify growth in its target markets, Zonetail has forged several key partnerships, and is in the process of forging several more. A few are highlighted below:

Building a Sustainable Moat

Shiftsuite: one of Canada’s largest property management software providers to the condo industry, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings representing an estimated 400,000 units.

Yardi: the largest property management software company in North America. The Yardi partnership allows Zonetail direct access to tens of millions of high-rise households, providing immediate scale, and enabling the launch of the Zonetail marketplace.

The Marketplace

Leading telecommunications providers: strategic partnerships with two leading telecom providers in Canada and the US enabling them to communicate directly to high-rise residents, offering a wide range of residential services, including cable tv bundles, internet and home phone.

Thumbtack: a modern home management platform that enables residents to book a variety of home services. Thumbtack provides Zonetail with an immediate market network by offering a high-value service option of approximately 5,000 services via one platform.

Bellhop: a tech-enabled moving company that Zonetail users can access from the app. It streamlines the cost estimation and booking experience for residents while assigning them to the best moving professionals for the job.

Apollo Insurance: a leading online insurance provider that enables Zonetail’s users to get a quote and purchase from the largest selection of online insurance in Canada.

Targeting dozens more network partners across the US and Canada in 2022.

“The Zonetail platform creates a new revenue stream for property management companies, a unique experience for users and a win-win proposition for residents and the countless businesses and service providers that want to reach them,” added Mr. Holmes. “We are very pleased with our progress and look forward to a strong 2022.”

