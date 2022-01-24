ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Revenue of $323 million, up 13% versus Q1 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $68 million, up 50% versus Q1 2021

New ARR bookings of $21 million, up 117% versus Q1 2021

Net income of $16 million

Repurchased 1.1 million shares in the quarter

Reiterating guidance for full-year 2022

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. ACI delivered a strong first quarter, with revenue growth of 13% and new ARR bookings up 117% versus 2021.

“We continue to execute on the rigorous and disciplined management processes implemented in the last two years, making our business more predictable and our growth momentum clear,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide.

“I am pleased with our progress and our financial flexibility, which support short- and long-term profitable growth while continuing our share buy-back program,” Almeida continued.

“This quarter’s revenue growth and significant new business wins demonstrate continued execution of our Fit for Growth and Focused on Growth strategic pillars. Our Step-Change Value Creation pillar is progressing as well,” he concluded.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q1 2022, revenue was $323 million, up 13%, or 14% on a constant currency basis, from Q1 2021. Net income was $16 million, up from a net loss of $2 million in Q1 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2022 was $68 million, up 50%, or 49% on a constant currency basis, from Q1 2021. Net adjusted EBITDA margin in Q1 2022 was 29% compared to 23% in Q1 2021. Q1 total new ARR bookings of $21 million were up 117% over Q1 2021.

Bank segment revenue increased 38%, or 40% on a constant currency basis, and bank segment adjusted EBITDA increased 74% on a reported and constant currency basis, versus Q1 2021.

Merchant segment revenue increased 6%, or 8% on a constant currency basis, and merchant segment adjusted EBITDA was flat, or down 3% on a constant currency basis, versus Q1 2021.

Biller segment revenue was flat on a reported and constant currency basis, and the biller segment adjusted EBITDA was down 23%, or down 22% on a constant currency basis, versus Q1 2021.

ACI ended the quarter with $115 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 2.4x. The company repurchased 1.1 million shares for $38 million during the quarter. As of March 31, 2022, ACI has $178 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

2022 FULL-YEAR AND Q2 GUIDANCE

We reaffirm our guidance for the full year of 2022. We expect revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits on a constant currency basis, or in the range of $1.415 billion to $1.435 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $400 million to $415 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.

We expect Q2 2022 revenue to be between $325 million to $345 million and adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $75 million. This excludes one-time charges to move our European data centers to the public cloud.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

Recurring revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations that the rigorous and disciplined management processes implemented in the last two years is making our business more predictable and our growth momentum clear, (ii) our progress and our financial flexibility, which support short- and long-term profitable growth while continuing our share buy-back program, (iii) expectations that our Step-Change Value Creation pillar is progressing as well, (iv) expectations for full year 2022 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) our expectations for Q2 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, security breaches or viruses, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, implementation and success of our Three Pillar strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy regulations, our involvement in investigations, lawsuits and other expense and time-consuming legal proceedings, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, potential adverse effects from the impending replacement of LIBOR, the COVID-19 pandemic, and events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(unaudited and in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,754 $ 122,059 Receivables, net of allowances 310,778 320,405 Settlement assets 531,804 452,396 Prepaid expenses 33,465 24,698 Other current assets 18,926 17,876 Total current assets 1,009,727 937,434 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 276,731 276,164 Property and equipment, net 60,770 63,050 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,161 47,825 Software, net 146,952 157,782 Goodwill 1,280,226 1,280,226 Intangible assets, net 273,527 283,004 Deferred income taxes, net 51,243 50,778 Other noncurrent assets 64,108 62,478 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,210,445 $ 3,158,741 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 38,929 $ 41,312 Settlement liabilities 531,148 451,575 Employee compensation 32,316 51,379 Current portion of long-term debt 50,778 45,870 Deferred revenue 92,518 84,425 Other current liabilities 67,923 79,594 Total current liabilities 813,612 754,155 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 27,790 25,925 Long-term debt 1,036,380 1,019,872 Deferred income taxes, net 32,519 36,122 Operating lease liabilities 41,718 43,346 Other noncurrent liabilities 33,759 34,544 Total liabilities 1,985,778 1,913,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 685,354 688,313 Retained earnings 1,146,771 1,131,281 Treasury stock (506,513 ) (475,972 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101,647 ) (99,547 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,224,667 1,244,777 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,210,445 $ 3,158,741

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 194,562 $ 195,746 License 60,285 21,202 Maintenance 51,418 52,363 Services 16,815 15,875 Total revenues 323,080 285,186 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 166,286 159,485 Research and development 37,807 34,514 Selling and marketing 34,608 28,138 General and administrative 25,875 27,775 Depreciation and amortization 30,838 31,584 Total operating expenses 295,414 281,496 Operating income 27,666 3,690 Other income (expense) Interest expense (10,894 ) (11,475 ) Interest income 3,159 2,854 Other, net 2,250 (1,382 ) Total other income (expense) (5,485 ) (10,003 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 22,181 (6,313 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,691 (4,368 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,490 $ (1,945 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 115,287 117,491 Diluted 116,098 117,491

(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 15,490 $ (1,945 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 4,981 5,416 Amortization 26,508 28,167 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,716 2,345 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,153 1,182 Deferred income taxes (3,367 ) (6,078 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,958 6,703 Other 601 (106 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 9,660 76,135 Accounts payable (2,748 ) (2,808 ) Accrued employee compensation (19,138 ) (12,725 ) Deferred revenue 9,949 8,152 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities (24,889 ) (34,681 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 28,874 69,757 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,280 ) (4,346 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (6,207 ) (8,053 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (8,487 ) (12,399 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 906 1,052 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,022 2,799 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (5,537 ) (14,206 ) Repurchases of common stock (37,860 ) — Proceeds from revolving credit facility 40,000 — Repayment of revolving credit facility (10,000 ) (15,000 ) Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (9,738 ) (9,738 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (4,186 ) (3,600 ) Net decrease in settlement assets and liabilities (605 ) (71,264 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (25,998 ) (109,957 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (2,464 ) (41 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,075 ) (52,640 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 184,142 265,382 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 176,067 $ 212,742 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,754 $ 184,364 Settlement deposits 61,313 28,378 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 176,067 $ 212,742

Three Months Ended March 31, Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 15.5 $ (1.9 ) Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 6.7 (4.4 ) Net interest expense 7.7 8.6 Net other income (expense) (2.3 ) 1.4 Depreciation expense 5.0 5.4 Amortization expense 26.5 28.2 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 8.0 6.7 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 67.1 $ 44.0 Significant transaction-related expenses: Employee related actions $ — $ 0.8 Other 0.5 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67.6 $ 45.2 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 323.1 $ 285.2 Interchange 93.2 87.3 Revenue, net of interchange $ 229.9 $ 197.9 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29 % 23 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Segment Information (millions) 2022 2021 Revenue Banks $ 132.2 $ 95.9 Merchants 41.0 38.7 Billers 149.9 150.6 Total $ 323.1 $ 285.2 Recurring Revenue Banks $ 61.3 $ 62.3 Merchants 34.8 35.3 Billers 149.9 150.5 Total $ 246.0 $ 248.1 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 64.7 $ 37.2 Merchants 14.7 14.7 Billers 26.4 34.0

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions



(Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions



(Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.13 $ 15.5 $ (0.02 ) $ (1.9 ) Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses — 0.4 0.01 0.9 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 7.0 0.06 7.0 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.04 5.0 0.06 6.7 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 6.0 0.04 5.1 Total adjustments $ 0.15 $ 18.4 $ 0.17 $ 19.7 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.28 $ 33.9 $ 0.15 $ 17.8

Three Months Ended March 31, Recurring Revenue (millions) 2022 2021 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 194.6 $ 195.7 Maintenance fees 51.4 52.4 Recurring Revenue $ 246.0 $ 248.1

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Bookings (millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 ARR bookings $ 21.1 $ 9.7

