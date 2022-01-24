Adagene to Participate in Investor Conferences in May and June

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that members of the company’s management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

In-Person Conferences

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Adagene will make a live Fireside Chat presentation on Wednesday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (US). The presentation will be webcast and a replay available in the Investors section of the company’s website for at least 30 days. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference to be held in New York, the United States.

Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Adagene will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference on Monday, June 13. The conference will be held in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, the United States.

Virtual Conferences

ICA 2 nd Annual Asia Pacific Healthcare Conference: Adagene will participate in one-on-one investor meetings to be held virtually during May 18 – 24.

Adagene will participate in one-on-one investor meetings to be held virtually during May 18 – 24. Berenberg Emerging Biotech Conference: Adagene will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the virtual conference on Thursday, May 19.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody®, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com. Follow Adagene on WeChat, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ami Knoefler

Adagene

650-739-9952

[email protected]