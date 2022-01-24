Adaptive Biotechnologies to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences.

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL

Presenting on Wednesday, June 8th at 3:20 p.m. Central Time

Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Presenting on Wednesday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

