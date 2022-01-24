Advanced Energy Announces Alta Digitally Controlled RF Power Delivery Platform for Industrial Plasma Applications

New RF power supplies and tap-selectable matching network provide precise, repeatable control and dynamic response in next-generation plasma processes





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced a comprehensive RF power delivery solution that combines advanced digitally-controlled power supplies with accurate digital impedance matching network. Designed for thin-film industrial applications, the ALTA™ platform ensures versatile, accurate and repeatable control that enhances process stability and provides best-in-class yield.

The ALTA platform includes a 13.56 MHz rack-mounted power supply with power levels from 1.5 kW to 6 kW and a 13.56 MHz tapped digital matching network. The series is optimized for plasma-based industrial processes demanding accurate, reliable and repeatable precision power delivery, including solar panel, flat panel display, precision optics and automotive glass manufacturing.

“As thin-film manufacturing technologies evolve and rapid plasma transitions become the norm, there is a growing demand for power solutions that combine precise RF control with dynamic response to rapid plasma changes,” said Dhaval Dhayatkar, Senior Director of Marketing, Plasma Power at Advanced Energy. “The ALTA power supply offers several advanced features including frequency tuning, real-time power and impedance measurement, tight power regulation, arc management and phase synchronization.”

The ALTA power supplies incorporate full digital control and dynamic response to rapid plasma changes to ensure robust and reliable delivery. The ALTA matching network provides tuning versatility with a tapped coil system that can be easily adjusted to accommodate a variety of impedance ranges. Repeatable response minimizes delivered power deviations both between matches and run-to-run under a variety of operating conditions.

By utilizing advanced digital architecture, the ALTA platform enables extremely precise process measurement and control, as well as seamless system integration with state-of-the-art communication interfaces such as EtherCAT and Profinet.

For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit: https://www.advancedenergy.com/products/plasma-power-generators/rf-plasma-generators/alta/

