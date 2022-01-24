AgreeYa Honored With TAPFIN 2021 Diversity Supplier Distinction Award

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, was honored with a TAPFIN 2021 Diversity Supplier Distinction Award.

AgreeYa has supported TAPFIN with various talent management solutions for more than a decade, and the distinction underscores its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service.

TAPFIN, a subsidiary of ManpowerGroup™ Solutions, is a leading managed service provider (MSP) and works with organizations to enable an integrated approach to analyzing and managing external talent on a global basis. The award honors valued partners that display a strong, constructive, mutually beneficial working relationship with TAPFIN to achieve success for shared clients.

“We are proud of our 10-year partnership with TAPFIN and our ability to continually enhance our processes to deliver the best service to our customers,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa. “This recognition is very special to us as only 1% of TAPFIN’s partnership network of 2,500 North American suppliers are recognized with the Supplier Distinction Awards.”

AgreeYa’s talent management unit provides full-service staffing solutions across various industries including financial services, public sector, energy and utility, media and telecommunications, health care, pharmaceutical and biotech, hi-tech, manufacturing and retail. Its efficient and proven 24×7 global recruitment along with automated screening and recruitment enablement processes delivers top talent to clients quickly and cost-effectively. With talent management and statement of work-based services suited for IT, engineering and other domains, AgreeYa prides itself on its ability to anticipate client talent needs, as well as support urgent requests—making it an ideal partner to a nimble and fast-moving organization like TAPFIN to support mutual customers.

To learn more about AgreeYa’s talent solutions, visit: https://agreeya.com/staffing/

ABOUT TAPFIN: TAPFIN is a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide. TAPFIN’s customized, scalable MSP solutions for contingent and project-based spend are instrumental in driving process, performance and productivity improvements across the client organization, while providing risk mitigation and overall cost reduction. Part of ManpowerGroup™ Solutions, the outsourced services offering from ManpowerGroup, TAPFIN offers a complete suite of workforce management solutions that fully leverages a blend of global expertise and local knowledge. For more information, visit www.tapfin.com.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions and services to small, medium and global Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,000 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including “Dream Company to Work For” and “Best Employer Brand.” Discover more at www.agreeya.com and follow AgreeYa on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.



[email protected] | 949-733-8679 x 101