AgreeYa to Showcase Its Digital Transformation Solutions for Counties at CCISDA Spring Conference

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgreeYa—AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, will be exhibiting cutting-edge technology solutions to create future-ready governments at the 2022 California County Information Services Directors Association (CCISDA) Spring Conference from May 22to May 24 in Monterey, Calif. AgreeYa’s team of experts will be in booth #213 sharing how modern technology can help the government sector address operational challenges and improve citizen experiences.

“The last year has created unique challenges for counties and local government organizations, and we are excited to connect with county officials at this year’s event to review their challenges and discuss solutions,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa. “Our team has over 23 years of experience working with California counties and is uniquely suited to cater to this market’s specific needs.”

AgreeYa prides itself in offering the most highly developed and innovative solutions to address county’s most pressing problems and create positive experiences for citizens. At the event, it will showcase its full suite of smart analytics solutions, including predictive analytics, business intelligence and data warehousing on Azure to help transform data into actionable insights to drive better decision-making and accelerate digital transformation. It will also feature its intelligent automation solutions which address the need for Business Process Automation (BPA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) that enable governments to quickly and cost effectively improve process efficiency, optimize operations, enhance workforce productivity and more. During the conference, AgreeYa’s experts will also showcase its Modern Workplace solutions that are facilitating hybrid working, collaboration and communication as well as solutions to help organizations return to the office safely.

In addition, AgreeYa will demonstrate how its AI-powered Chatbot has been enabling government organizations to provide a 24X7, self-service helpdesk to improve adoption of new technologies and governance through automation. Experts at the booth will be available to discuss AgreeYa’s intranet-in-a-box solution that allows organizations to implement a feature-rich and customized corporate intranet to improve internal communications within weeks, rather than months. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about its flagship QuickApps product enabling enterprises with no-code BPA and custom app development on the Microsoft 365/SharePoint platform and its AI-powered intelligent automation platform, BeatBlip, which helps organizations automate time-consuming tasks and processes. Lastly, AgreeYa will feature its ADA Tracker app which is based on Microsoft Office 365 and utilizes SharePoint, Power BI and Power Automate along with ADA auditing capabilities to allow counties to track, manage, analyze and report on ADA issues across county properties.

To learn more about how AgreeYa is driving digital transformation for future-ready government, attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #213.

To learn more about CCISDA’s Spring Conference, visit: https://members.ccisda.org/page/2022Spring.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions and services to small, medium and global Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,000 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including “Dream Company to Work For” and “Best Employer Brand.” Discover more at www.agreeya.com and follow AgreeYa on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

