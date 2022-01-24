AI-Powered Retail Analytics Platform, Intelligence Node, Appoints Senior Executives & Advisory Board Members to Drive US Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Retail Intelligence leader Intelligence Node announces several strategic hires to accelerate its growth in the US market. It has also appointed four prominent retail leaders on its advisory board to guide the company as its North American customer base expands.

Intelligence Node has experienced significant growth throughout 2021 with a YoY revenue increase of 100% and an expansion of its North American customer base. The U.S. market currently accounts for 80% of Intelligence Node’s topline sales. Lyle Walker has been brought on as the Seattle-based Vice President of Strategy. Lucy Nicholls, based in New York City, has joined Intelligence Node as the Vice President of Marketing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lyle and Lucy to the Intelligence Node leadership team. They both bring diverse skill sets and remarkable industry experience to Intelligence Node that will help strengthen our strategic partnerships, expand our international presence, and accelerate our go-to-market strategy,” said Co-founder and CEO Sanjeev Sularia.

Lyle has spent the last 30+ years helping retailers like Kroger Company, Walmart, and Southeast Grocers leverage data and technology to drive better systems around pricing, promotions, and assortment. He has also worked for retail technology companies like NCR, Dunnhumby, IRI, Tata Consulting, and Engage3. Lyle focuses on ensuring that Intelligence Node continues to excel in delivering exceptional business value to its clients across all solutions and data assets.

Throughout her career, Lucy has helped Fortune 500 brands and retailers embed and extract value from analytics solutions focused on revenue optimization. Lucy has worked in Nielsen’s global analytics practice between Asia Pacific and North America. More recently, she has contributed to the successful evolution of marketing, product, and customer success functions at startups building SaaS solutions that enable digital commerce. Lucy is focused on Intelligence Node’s go-to-market efforts in North America and beyond.

Sanjeev further added, “The formation of the advisory board is another step in reinforcing our foothold as an industry leader in the global retail-tech domain. The appointed members bring together 80+ years of industry experience and will guide us in realizing our vision to be a partner of choice for all Fortune 500 retail businesses.”

Miya Knights is a proven domain expert and leader with extensive industry knowledge and networks built over 25 years of diverse experience. As an exceptionally versatile retail leader, Bjoern Petersen has a wealth of experience and business acumen from his various leadership positions in EMEA, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Paula Rosenblum is a Managing Partner and co-founder of Retail Systems Research and is recognized as one of the top analysts in the retail industry. Melissa Campanelli is a co-founder at Women in Retail Leadership Circle and has a robust business network and extensive experience in driving revenue, strategic business development, and brand management.

For more information on Intelligence Node’s retail analytics solutions, please visit www.intelligencenode.com.

About Intelligence Node

Intelligence Node’s mission is to provide the most comprehensive data-rich eCommerce perspective of the consumer buying journey to retailers and brands so they can thrive in the age of digital commerce.

Intelligence Node is a real-time retail eCommerce intelligence platform that empowers businesses to drive product-level profitability and grow margins using data-driven competitive insights, AI-driven pricing, MAP monitoring and more. Intelligence Node has the world’s largest product and pricing dataset with unmatched accuracy, at 99%, which feeds the growth of more than $600 billion in retail revenue globally. Proprietary patented algorithms are delivered via SaaS portal, file feed, or APIs, providing rapid plug and play accessibility. Intelligence Node is used by global retailers and brands, including category leaders like Nestle, Lenovo, LIDL, Prada, LVMH, and many others. Learn more about the company at www.IntelligenceNode.com.

Contacts

Rewa Kulkarni



[email protected]