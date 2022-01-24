Airgas to Pilot Hyzon Motors Zero-Emissions Heavy Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

First Hydrogen truck to debut at ACT EXPO, May 9 in Long Beach

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has signed an agreement with Hyzon Motors, a global supplier of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, to pilot two heavy duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks, including one 100 kW fuel cell truck and the first Hyzon 200 kW hydrogen fuel cell powered truck to be tested commercially.

These two trucks will be the first heavy duty hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks within the Air Liquide Group globally and are slated to be tested in various cylinder delivery routes in the Los Angeles, California area.

The Hyzon 100 kW fuel cell truck that Airgas will pilot will be on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California between May 9 and May 12, 2022.

Hyzon’s 200 kW hydrogen fuel cell powered truck, the most powerful fuel cell Hyzon has deployed, will begin testing at Airgas in the fall of 2022.

Through Hyzon’s Repower program, these vehicles are upcycled from existing diesel trucks, with Hyzon’s proprietary fuel cell system, electric drivetrain, and lightweight hydrogen storage design. Hyzon vehicles offer similar payloads, performance, and refueling time to diesel – and water vapor is the only byproduct. By providing end-to-end solutions, Hyzon helps operators transition their fleets without having to modify daily operations.

Brian Jones, Airgas Director, Risk Management & Corporate Responsibility, commented: “We are proud to be one of the first to pilot heavy duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks as we look to continuously lower carbon emissions and increase our use of clean fuel alternative vehicles in our fleet on the Air Liquide path to carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Cory Shumaker, Hyzon Motors USA Head of Business Development ‑ Americas, commented: “Hyzon is leading the transition to zero emissions by providing hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles with leading fuel cell technology. Hyzon vehicles are built to suit demanding applications, including ultra-heavy freight, construction, refuse collection, perishable deliveries, and public transit. It’s all done without challenging the already strained electricity grids – in the United States and around the world.”

