Akasa Air Selects Navitaire to Power Its Tech-First Strategy

India’s youngest airline partners with Navitaire to open new, affordable travel options in one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets

MUMBAI, India & MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AkasaAir–Newly launching airline Akasa Air has chosen the cloud enabled Navitaire Airline Platform to power its digital retailing strategy. It will leverage key solutions, including the New Skies® order-based reservation and retailing system, Digital Platform, GoNow day-of-departure and SkyLedger® revenue accounting systems.

Underpinned by its tech-led approach, the Mumbai-based airline will take to the skies in the summer of 2022 and serve routes between metro to tier 2 and 3 cities in India. The airline has plans to add international routes in 2023. The carrier’s strong growth plans are bolstered by its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be delivered over the next five years, which will give it the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer at Akasa Air said, “Our goal is to leverage best-in-class technology and build a data-driven organisation and our partnership with a technology leader like Navitaire is a testament to the same. We are convinced that globally proven solutions like New Skies and SkyLedger will power our tech-enabled strategy and help us run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to our customers.”

“It is a pleasure to partner with Akasa Air as they launch this innovative, inclusive airline, and we look forward to supporting Akasa Air’s dynamic growth,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Our proven digital commerce solutions, digital experience capabilities, and cloud-first approach are uniquely suited to help visionary airlines like Akasa Air leverage new technology specifically designed to help the leading digital pioneers of the skies move fast and grow fast. This experience and our shared culture let us focus on delivering what Akasa Air, one of today’s new breed of digital-first airlines, needs today and in the future.”

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry, powering over 60 of the world’s leading low-cost and hybrid carriers today. Navitaire is one of the first providers to move its entire airline platform of solutions to the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology that supports modern offer & order retailing concepts. Its extensive API suite and proven retailing and distribution capabilities gives airlines flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer’s journey. Navitaire’s dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, enables connections with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.

About Akasa Air

Akasa Air will be India’s newest and most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares – all in the Akasa Way. Akasa’s youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service will make this commitment a reality for all Indians. The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022 to support the growing demand across India.

With a commitment to being socially responsible, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines. The 737 MAX family aircraft deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, fulfilling the airline’s promise of being an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire’s New Skies® reservations solution is a digital, e-commerce-first airline platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics, and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach that manages both the offer and the order throughout the passenger lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision-making and omnichannel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.

