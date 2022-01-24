Akouos Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights

– Continued progress toward planned IND submissions for AK-OTOF in the first half of 2022 and AK-antiVEGF in 2022

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akouos, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provides business highlights.

“The year is off to a strong start for us as we continue to progress toward planned IND submissions for AK-OTOF and for AK-antiVEGF in 2022. With the AK-OTOF drug product now vialed, and analytical testing and IND filing preparation underway, we look forward to providing updates later this year regarding the AK-OTOF-101 trial,” said Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Akouos. “Building on this momentum, we are presenting new, nonclinical data at ASGCT that support the clinical development of AK-OTOF. These upcoming presentations also highlight the breadth of capabilities within our genetic medicine platform and how they may be applied to address a broad range of inner ear conditions, including those of complex etiology. Our world-class team continues to work diligently to realize the full potential of our platform for individuals who live with disabling hearing loss.”

Pipeline and Business Highlights

Continued progress toward IND submissions for preclinical gene therapy programs AK-OTOF and AK-antiVEGF – Akouos continued to advance AK-OTOF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of patients with otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss and is on track to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application in the first half of 2022. Additionally, Akouos is on track to submit an IND in 2022 for AK-antiVEGF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of patients with vestibular schwannoma.

Akouos continued to advance AK-OTOF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of patients with otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss and is on track to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application in the first half of 2022. Additionally, Akouos is on track to submit an IND in 2022 for AK-antiVEGF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of patients with vestibular schwannoma. Advancing genetic medicine platform beyond lead programs to build a product candidate pipeline with the potential to address a broad landscape of inner ear conditions – Akouos is working to leverage its multimodal genetic medicine capabilities to address a broad range of inner ear conditions, including those that are monogenic and those of complex etiology. At the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) 45th Annual Mid-Winter meeting, the Company presented data that demonstrated genetic medicine platform capabilities, such as AAV-mediated RNA interference gene silencing and CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing methods. The Company continues to progress early-stage pipeline programs, including programs for GJB2-mediated hearing loss and hair cell regeneration.

Nonclinical data will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting – In May 2022, Akouos plans to present new nonclinical data at the upcoming ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting. These data support the planned clinical development of AK-OTOF and highlight the potential use of microRNA target sites in AAV vectors for regulated gene expression in the inner ear. Coupled with the nonclinical data presented at ARO, these data build upon and support the potential use of the company's precision genetic medicine platform to address a broad range of inner ear conditions.

First Quarter Financial Results

Cash Position – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $209.1 million as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $232.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $209.1 million as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $232.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $20.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased efforts in IND-enabling studies and increased manufacturing costs for AK-OTOF and the growth in the number of R&D employees and their related activities, as well as the expense allocated to R&D related to Akouos’s leased facilities.

R&D expenses were $20.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased efforts in IND-enabling studies and increased manufacturing costs for AK-OTOF and the growth in the number of R&D employees and their related activities, as well as the expense allocated to R&D related to Akouos’s leased facilities. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $6.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was due to growth in the number of G&A employees and other administrative expenses related to operating as a public company, as well as the expense allocated to G&A related to Akouos’s leased facilities.

G&A expenses were $6.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was due to growth in the number of G&A employees and other administrative expenses related to operating as a public company, as well as the expense allocated to G&A related to Akouos’s leased facilities. Net Loss – Net loss was $27.0 million, or $0.78 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $16.1 million, or $0.47 per share, for the same period in 2021.

About Akouos

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 209,098 $ 232,452 Total assets 255,958 278,755 Total liabilities 46,974 45,105 Total stockholders’ equity 208,984 233,650





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 20,388 $ 11,258 General and administrative 6,646 4,890 Total operating expenses 27,034 16,148 Loss from operations (27,034 ) (16,148 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 257 509 Other expense, net (206 ) (447 ) Total other income, net 51 62 Net loss $ (26,983 ) $ (16,086 ) Weighted‑average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 34,528,992 34,284,419 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (0.47 )

