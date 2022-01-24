Allogene Therapeutics Named 2022 Bay Area “Best Place to Work” by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

Allogeneic CAR T Pioneer Highest Ranked Bay Area Biotech in the Large Company Category Based on Employee Survey

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today announced that the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal ranked Allogene as the highest rated biotechnology company – and 12th company overall – on the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list in the large company category (200-499 employees).

Winning organizations were selected from over 400 competing Bay Area companies that have created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly. Results were based on a survey of employees measuring engagement and other workplace factors including: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

“Our people are the heart and soul of Allogene, and this recognition is a testament to the One Allogene company culture we’ve worked so hard to build,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, CEO and Co-Founder of Allogene. “This award is especially meaningful because it stems from honest, voluntary employee feedback and truly illustrates our collective mission of developing life-saving products for patients with cancer.”

On May 1, 2022, Allogene celebrated its four-year anniversary with its more than 300 employees who together continue to nurture its One Allogene culture. The Company, which is actively recruiting new employees, was also recently named a 2022 Best Place to Work by BioSpace. For more information, visit the Allogene Careers web site.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the ability to recruit, develop and retain employees; the ability to develop allogeneic CAR T products for cancer and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

AlloCAR T™ is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Media/Investor Contacts:

Christine Cassiano

Chief Communications Officer

(714) 552-0326

[email protected]