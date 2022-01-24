Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions June 6, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Samuel Klein, William H. Danforth Professor of Medicine and Nutritional Science Director, Washington University School of Medicine, will deliver an oral presentation at the 82nd American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions, to be held in New Orleans, LA on June 3-7, 2022. Dr. Klein will present the results of Altimmune’s recently completed Phase 1, first-in-human clinical trial of pemvidutide, an investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Pemvidutide (ALT-801), a Balanced (1:1) GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Induces Rapid and Marked Weight Loss without the Need for Dose Titration in People with Overweight/Obesity Presenter: Sam Klein, M.D., William H. Danforth Professor of Medicine and Nutritional Science, Washington University School of Medicine Date/Time: Monday, June 6, 2022 at 4:30 pm CDT

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn

Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Investor & Media Contacts:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

[email protected]