Altimmune to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 12

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and will provide a business update.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on May 12 to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, May 12 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Domestic Dial-in: (800) 225-9448 International Dial-in: (203) 518-9708 Conference ID: ALTQ122 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5i9f735

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

[email protected]