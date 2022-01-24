Altimmune to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 12

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and will provide a business update.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on May 12 to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, May 12
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic Dial-in: (800) 225-9448
International Dial-in: (203) 518-9708
Conference ID: ALTQ122
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5i9f735

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]

