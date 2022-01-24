Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. P.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Executive Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Affairs & Communications
[email protected]
(609) 662-5079

