Angeles Equity Partners Adds Two Vice Presidents to Support Growth

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced that it has added two vice presidents to its investment team. The addition of Te’Rhon O’Neal and Jamie Brown will provide incremental capabilities and capacity in support of Angeles’ investment team as the firm accelerates its capital deployment velocity. These new hires follow the addition of Matt Hively, an operating partner, in April.





Angeles is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. Both O’Neal and Brown will be responsible for the evaluation, due diligence, and execution of new investments made by the firm. They will work alongside Angeles’ seasoned private equity professionals.

“Our firm experienced a significant increase in deal activity over the last year, having signed five platform acquisitions, three tuck-in transactions, and two full exits,” said Jordan Katz, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We continue to invest in our team, as we believe it is a key differentiator of, and contributor to, our success.”

Before joining Angeles, O’Neal was an investment professional at Westhook Capital, a private equity firm. He was responsible for evaluating potential acquisition targets, conducting due diligence, and overseeing portfolio company operations. Prior to his experience at Westhook, O’Neal was an investment professional at AUA Private Equity Partners. O’Neal began his career in the Investment Banking Division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. O’Neal, a native of Los Angeles, received a B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University.

Brown joined Angeles with experience as an investment professional at Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in New York and London, where he was responsible for deal evaluation, execution, and asset management. Brown began his career in the Investment Banking Division of Deutsche Bank in the Global Industrials Group. Brown received a Master of Finance degree from Vanderbilt University and a B.A. in Social Sciences (Hons.) from Durham University in the United Kingdom.

“Angeles’ momentum is a direct result of our accomplished, cycle-tested, and fully-integrated team that we have built across the firm,” said Tim Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We believe our exceptional talent and distinctive culture are truly differentiated in the lower middle-market. We are thrilled to add Te’Rhon and Jamie to our team and are confident they will contribute to our continued success.”

