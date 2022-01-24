Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. PT .

The event will be available via a live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Investor Contact:

Meredith Kaya

[email protected]

617.599.8178