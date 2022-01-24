Applied Awarded Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in 2022 American Business Awards

Company recognized for its innovation and excellence in the workplace

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced that the company was awarded Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Applied won Gold for its Indio insurance submissions platform in the category of Insurance Solution and Silver in the Company of the Year, Large-Sized Computer Software category.

The Stevie Awards competition received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. The American Business Award judges noted that Applied Systems “has seen a number of great innovations, system updates and partnerships in the past year. The new partnerships with Google and the acquisition of EZLynx expands their already impressive portfolio and this will see them continue to grow in the future.”

“It is an honor to receive these Stevie Awards,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “The insurance industry has entered an exciting chapter, and this award is a reflection of Applied’s position in leading the industry in realizing the opportunities this next phase provides to create new value and simplicity for all stakeholders of the insurance lifecycle.”

