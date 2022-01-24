Aptose to Hold KOL Event and Corporate Update Thursday, June 2nd

Clinical Updates for HM43239 and Luxeptinib

Poster Presentation for HM43239 is Scheduled for June 10th at

EHA2022 Hybrid Congress

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the company management team, along with guest key opinion leaders (KOLs), will provide an update for the investment community on Thursday, June 2nd at 4:30 PM. The event will include an up-to-date review of clinical data available for Aptose’s two investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Aptose Corporate Update Details

Date & Time: Thursday, June 2nd, 4:30 PM ET

Participant Webcast Link: here

The slides will be available on Aptose’s website here and a recording of the presentation will be archived shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Separately, preclinical data for HM43239 also will be presented in a poster at the EHA2022 Hybrid Congress, to be held in Vienna, Austria June 9 – 17, 2022 and virtually. The accepted abstract is being published today, Thursday, May 12th at 16:00 CEST / 10:00 AM ET.

Poster Presentation Details Title: Myeloid Kinome Inhibitor HM43239 Overcomes Acquired Resistance in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Models Session Title: Poster session Session Date/Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 16:30 – 17:45 CEST Final Abstract Code: P461 Presenting Author: Rafael Bejar The poster also will be available on the presentations page of Aptose website here.



