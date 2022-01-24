Aquicore Joins GRESB as a Premier Partner, Helps Real Estate Industry Meet ESG Goals

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aquicore, a leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and analytics platform for real estate, today announced it has joined GRESB as a Premier Partner. Through this partnership, Aquicore will support GRESB members in the real estate industry in increasing their overall data coverage, identifying and executing comprehensive ESG strategies, and achieving portfolio-wide energy and emissions reductions that support the GRESB reporting process.

“GRESB and Aquicore align by empowering companies to leverage data and analytics to make buildings more sustainable and resilient while reducing operating costs,” says Dan Winters, Senior Director at GRESB. “Institutional real estate is experiencing a major global shift, bringing heightened focus to ESG-oriented issues – energy efficiency, carbon reductions, climate readiness – and as a GRESB Premier Partner, Aquicore’s demonstrated technologies offer strong business value to the full range of GRESB investor members and benchmark participants.”

As investors are confronted with financial risks associated with climate change, ESG factors are increasingly driving investment decisions in commercial real estate. To remain competitive and meet investor expectations, commercial real estate owners, operators, and developers face increased pressure to understand the impacts of their portfolios and take action to improve on key metrics, including energy use and emissions. Aquicore’s robust offerings – including its data collection and analytics software and its client services team with deep knowledge of both real estate and ESG – will enable GRESB members to efficiently measure, manage, and report their impacts and progress toward net zero.

“Measuring and managing ESG factors has long been a challenge in real estate, with a lack of data coverage hindering progress,” says Cleve Adams, CEO of Aquicore. “As a new GRESB Premier Partner, we look forward to applying Aquicore’s offerings to tackle this problem for GRESB members and ultimately accelerate decarbonization in real estate.”

In 2021, Aquicore’s solutions helped customers save 33 million kWh in energy use and 23 million kg of carbon. To learn more about Aquicore’s ESG solutions, visit aquicore.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization that provides actionable and transparent environmental, social and governance (ESG) data to financial markets. We collect, validate, score and benchmark ESG data to provide business intelligence, engagement tools and regulatory reporting solutions for investors, asset managers and the wider industry. The 2021 Real Estate benchmark covers more than 1,500 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. More than 120 institutional and financial investors use GRESB data to monitor their investments, engage with their managers, and make decisions that lead to a more sustainable and resilient world. For more on GRESB visit: www.gresb.com

About Aquicore

Aquicore is the leading ESG data and analytics platform empowering real estate to take the actions necessary to achieve net zero carbon. Through flexible data collection, sophisticated analytics, and deep expertise, Aquicore supports the world’s largest real estate institutions in obtaining high quality ESG data, identifying and executing comprehensive ESG improvement strategies, and achieving energy and carbon reduction targets portfolio-wide. The Aquicore platform is currently deployed across more than 1,000 buildings and 300 million square feet with leading owners and operators of real estate, including Tishman Speyer, Bridge Commercial Real Estate, EQ Office, DWS, and Columbia Property Trust.

