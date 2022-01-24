ARM Institute’s RoboticsCareer.org Recognized with RBR50 Innovation Award

The ARM Institute’s RoboticsCareer.org national workforce resource has been internationally recognized with a Robotics Business Review RBR50 Award!

For over a decade, Robotics Business Review’s RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards have highlighted the most creative and influential innovations from around the world that have advanced the state of robotics. Widely recognized throughout the world as a leading indicator of robotics innovation leadership, the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards are also a critical measure of robotics sector growth. The ARM Institute was previously recognized in 2020 with an RBR50 award for our Mill 19 headquarters in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

RoboticsCareer.org was recognized in the Social Good category.

Robotics Business Review’s Analysis:

“ARM Institute’s RoboticsCareer.org resource is more than just a simple education posting site. It was created to make robotics careers more accessible by making resources organized and easy to find. Whether someone is looking to upskill their workforce, or begin a career in robotics, RoboticsCareer.org will be able to point them in the right direction. It lays out the exact skills needed for the three standard positions it focuses on.”

“The website is a collaboration between the industry, government and academia. It brings together resources from competing companies to make them more accessible, and highlights programs that address diversity, equity and inclusion in robotics.” – Brianna Wessling

More About RoboticsCareer.org

RoboticsCareer.org is powered by the ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute, a non-profit entity sponsored by the federal government. This website is the result of more than three years of collaboration between industry, government, and academia facilitated by the ARM Institute. RoboticsCareer.org is the nation’s only solution that connects education seekers and manufacturers looking to upskill their workforce with vetted training programs that align with standard robotics career pathways in manufacturing. Users can search based on location, program duration, and other criteria, demystifying the training opportunity that best matches their goals.

Today, RoboticsCareer.org has more than 13,000+ programs representing more than 2,200+ organizations from across the United States and U.S territories. It includes programs ranging from high school STEM and micro-credentials all the way through to PhD degrees, delivered onsite, online or in hybrid formats.

